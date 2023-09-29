CWC 2023: Will R Ashwin get a game vs Australia? Sunil Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan pick India's XI for opening game

India will enter the ODI World Cup 2023 as a very strong contender to win the title. The home side, under Rohit Sharma, won the Asia Cup last month and won the three ODIs versus Australia 2-1, at home, which concluded on Wednesday (September 27). Rohit Sharma-led Team India will kick off their World Cup campaign on October 08 when they face Australia in their respective openers in Chennai. Ahead of the Chennai battle, former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan discussed India's playing XI for the Australia clash.

Gavaskar has backed captain Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as the top seven whereas named Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as the frontline bowlers. Thus, his XI doesn't have R Ashwin -- who was included in India's final 15 after Axar Patel got ruled out on Thursday (September 28) -- but the Little Master feels the 37-year-old could be added if India go ahead with three spinners.

Gavaskar's India XI for World Cup opener against Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking on Star Sports, he said, "You can pick three fast bowlers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah or else can pick two fast bowlers because you also have Hardik Pandya then Ashwin will definitely be there."

On the other hand, former all-rounder Irfan stated, "I completely agree with the top 7. But it boils down to the bowling department. I want India to play five proper bowlers. Since you have Hardik as the sixth bowler you should go with bowlers having wicket-taking abilities. It is because the pitches India will get now will have dew factor involved so then you need to have a solid bowling line-up. So you either pick three pacers or if you feel like you want to get someone to accompany Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja...on a turning track, and if Ashwin is good enough the pick him."

