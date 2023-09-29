World Cup 2023: India need to stick with KL Rahul at No. 4, feels 2011 winner Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed KL Rahul to bat at No. 4 during the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup at home. Rahul has been in superb form ever since he returned to international cricket during Asia Cup 2023 following a lengthy injury layoff. He scored a brilliant 111 not out versus Pakistan in the Super Four round, following by a vital 39 versus Sri Lanka. In the recently-concluded India-Australia ODIs, Rahul returned with 58 not out, 52 and 26. He has baated at No. 4 in four out of the last seven games and Yuvraj has backed him to bat at the crucial spot in the mega event.

Speaking to the Week, Yuvraj suggested that India should make Rahul bat at No.4 and give him 15-20 games at that position. “India want K.L. Rahul to bat at No. 4 now. They have to give him 15-20 games in that position. In the Asia Cup, coming back from injury, he scored a 100. On a spinning track [in Colombo, against Sri Lanka] he scored a vital 39 runs. He is looking good right now, so they need to stick with him at No. 4," the 2011 ODI World Cup winner said.

Yuvraj highlighted the important of the No. 4 spot, which has been India's Achilles heel since the last edition of the 50-over World Cup. He added, "No. 4 is a crucial position, especially if the openers get out cheaply. No. 4 batsman needs to have the technique to leave the ball, play the short ball well, and try and create partnerships.”

The 41-year-old has batted at No. 4 for 108 matches during his illustrious career and understands the importance of the position. Speaking about India's batting order, it might be tough for Rahul to bat at No. 4 as Shreyas Iyer has been looked upon to fulfill the role at the said spot. Rahul, meanwhile, will most likely bat at No. 5 throughout the upcoming ODI World Cup. He has fared brilliantly at No. 4 and 5.

At No.4, Rahul averages an exceptional 60 and 50 at No. 5. Such has been his performances at both the positions that he effortlessly fits in the middle-order. Thus, he will be an important player for India in the upcoming showpiece event.

Rohit Sharma-led India kick off their run in CWC 2023 on October 08, versus Australia in Chennai. The tournament gets underway on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

