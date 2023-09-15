CWC 2023: Naseem Shah could miss 'initial few' games, Haris Rauf likely to get fit earlier, hints Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam provided the latest update on the injury status of the pace bowling duo of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Following the nail-biting Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Babar raised concerns over not having a fully-fit pace department at the helm at the start of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Having lost Naseem Shah to a shoulder injury during the India game in the Super Four and Rauf to pain in his sides in the lead-up to reserve day's play, Babar picked Mohammad Wasim and debutant Zaman Khan in the XI for the virtual knockout game against Sri Lanka, which they lost by two wickets and got crashed out of the tournament.

When asked about the return timeline of Naseem and Rauf, Babar said the 20-year-old seamer could be out for an extended layoff, likely missing the 'initial few' games in the World Cup while Rauf is said to be recovering quickly and should be fit in time for Pakistan's CWC opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

Without detailing anyone about their Plan B should the pace duo fail to recover in time for the World Cup opener, Babar told media personals,

"I'll tell you later," he said. "Not telling you our Plan B now. But yes, Haris Rauf is not bad. He's just got a little bit of a side strain, but he's recovering before the World Cup.

Naseem Shah also... they have a couple of miss matches, I don't know [how long] the recovery [is], but in my opinion, Naseem Shah also [will be] in the World Cup later on. But let's see."

Against India in their Super Four clash, Rauf played a little part during the first day's play but didn't return to the field on the reserve day owing to pain in his right side. On the advice of the team physio, Rauf stayed out of action in that game.

Naseem, perhaps the best Pakistan bowler on those two days, injured his shoulder while bowling during the fag end of the innings. He left the field midway, only for part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed to complete his over.

Naseem, 20, has been an injury-prone bowler since his debut, having suffered back and shoulder injuries in his brief career. While the Pakistan team has returned home after losing to Sri Lanka, Naseem is in Dubai undergoing scans on his shoulder.

The PCB, however, is yet to detail about the extent of their injuries by when both can remain available for selection.

