EXCLUSIVE: People not backing South Africa to win World Cup 2023 could benefit us: Kagiso Rabada

South Africa in a 50-over Cricket World Cup has been a different story altogether. Having reached the semis four times earlier, South Africa is yet to play and win a final.

However, with the latest edition of CWC, to be held in India, just around the corner, Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, in an exclusive chat with WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo, spoke in detail about his side's chances of breaking the ice at the mega event, Quinton de Kock's shocking retirement call and his favourites, outside of South Africa, to win the title in India.

Leading the star-studded bowling attack alongside Anrich Nortje, Rabada feels pace will be Proteas' go-to-weapon in India in the World Cup.

Expressing his excitement in the lead-up to the World Cup, Rabada said,

"Anticipation is building up. The World Cup is a huge event. It’s going to be a huge competition in a cricket-mad country like India."

Realising South Africa entering the ten-team tournament as non-favourites, Rabada said it could work in their favour as the team would march forward with less pressure and expectations on their shoulders, meaning they could play with more freedom and express themselves.

"Entering the World Cup as non-favourites can perhaps help us. People are not backing us to win, but that could work to our benefit. All we are looking forward to doing is playing good cricket," Rabada told WION.

"We can win this World Cup because we have the players, the experience in our squad. This squad is a good mixture of players. It is a much more experienced team, full of match-winners too.

It’s about clicking as a unit, as a team. We need performances to come at the right when we need it. If we play cricket the way we set out to play, then I think we have a very good chance," the right-arm seamer added.

De Kock is South Africa's one of greats

Quinton de Kock announcing his shock retirement from ODIs following the World Cup is a blow to the team, Rabada feels. Praising the keeper-batter, his long-time teammate said,

"He (de Kock) has done incredibly well for South Africa, and it (his retirement) is a huge blow. He’s a great player. One of the best batters and a keeper-batter in history," Rabada said.

When asked about what would be key to South Africa's success at the World Cup, Rabada said express pace will be their weapon.

"Pace is definitely our strength and something we would utilise to our advantage in the World Cup," Rabada opined.

Although he backs South Africa to break the deadlock this time in India when asked to pick his favourites outside of his team, the seasoned campaigner handpicked defending champions England, hosts India and former five-time winners Australia as strong contenders.

"Defending champion England, India and even Australia are strong contenders. I guess having looked at England, and what they have done over the years, they are a strong side," Rabada concluded.

Meanwhile, South Africa will open their CWC 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7.

