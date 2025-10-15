/Watch: Virat-Rohit spotted at airport as Team India departs for Australia white-ball tour

The Indian team left for Australia on Wednesday (Oct 15) as they prepare for the white-ball tour Down Under, which kicks off on Sunday. The Indian team, which will play three ODIs and five T20Is during the next few weeks, was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi before leaving Down Under. However, it was Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who stole the show as they returned to the ODI team set-up for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 in March.

Virat-Rohit spotted together at airport

Just hours after winning the Test series against Australia, the Indian team gathered in New Delhi as the likes of Virat and Rohit also joined the squad. The rest of the members of the squad had already gathered in Delhi before the first batch left for Australia. The first batch consisted of players part of the ODI team, while a second batch of officials will depart later in the evening, which will consist of support staff and media officials.

In a video published by the BCCI on its social media handle, captain Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and others were spotted together in the team bus. Former India captains Virat and Rohit were also part of the entourage as they left for Australia.

The star Indian duo has not played for the national side in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9. The match also happened to be Rohit’s last as Indian captain, having been replaced by Gill as the skipper of the side in Test and ODI formats.

India squad for Australia tour

India’s ODI squad:Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad:Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.