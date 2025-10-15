Days ahead of 1st ODI, Aussies mock India's no-handshake gesture against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 - WATCH

India are just days away from facing Australia in the first of the three ODIs and the hosts, known for their hostile and aggressiveness, appear to mock India's recent no-handshake policy against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025. In a video doing round on the social media, Aussie players feature in the clip where they are seemingly mocking India's stance. The Indian team had taken the stand in the wake of horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the video of Aussie mocking such a sensitive issue is definitely distasteful.

Aussies mock India's no-handshake gesture

In a video uploaded by Kayo Sports, the anchor can be seen saying: "We all know India is on its way. But we've identified one critical weakness (no handshake gesture). We know that they're not huge fans of the traditional greeting (handshake), so we can throw them off before we've even bowled a ball," he added before a few of the Aussie players are featured doing different greeting gestures. Have a look at the video below:

India vs Australia tour details and squad

India ODI squad vs Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20I squad vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

India vs Australia ODI schedule: 1st ODI on Oct 19 (Perth), 2nd ODI on Oct 23 (Adelaide), 3rd ODI on Oct 25 (Sydney)