/Overconfidence or just not important? Aussie skipper Marsh looking at India series as pre-cursor to Ashes

The upcoming white-ball series between India and Australia couldn't have come at a better time, thinks Aussie white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh. The tour starts with the three-match ODI series on October 19 where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be making a comeback to the Indian squad. Right after the series, Australia host England for the iconic Ashes and while the entire focus of Australia is on that series, the India tour promises to be a good rivalry as well.

Marsh lauds rivalry with India

"We'll have all the guys building towards the Ashes but everyone loves playing against India," Marsh was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. "We've got a great rivalry and great respect for them as a team. I think it's literally perfect timing to be playing against India in the lead-up to an Ashes series. It's going to be massive," he added.

The ODI series may be a precursor to the Ashes for Australia, but for India, it serves as an opportunity for Rohit and Virat to prove their match fitness and that the duo, who had retired from Tests and T20Is, is still relevant for India's 2027 ODI World Cup plan.

India vs Australia tour details and squad

India ODI squad vs Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20I squad vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

India vs Australia ODI schedule: 1st ODI on Oct 19 (Perth), 2nd ODI on Oct 23 (Adelaide), 3rd ODI on Oct 25 (Sydney)