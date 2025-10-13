/IND vs WI, 2nd Test: WATCH | Campbell survives LBW call and Bumrah says 'You know it's out'

Ever since the introduction of DRS, the decision making has become a bit precise and effective in cricket barring a few exceptions. One such exception was seen during first session on day 4 (Oct 13) of the second ongoing India vs West Indies Test in Delhi. The players involved were West Indies batter John Campbell and India premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The DRS call involved a contentious LBW decision which eventually wen in favour of the batter. It was, however, Bumrah's reaction which has gone viral after the third umpire displayed his decision on the big screen.

Bumrah's reaction to DRS decision goes viral

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The moment came early in the day when Campbell, who was nearing his ton, missed a ball from Bumrah and was hit on the pad. The on-field umpire gave it not out, thinking the ball had hit the bat first. Indian immediately review the decision and the ball was closed to the bat. As the third umpire could not find conclusive evidence of ball not hitting the bat first, the not out decision stayed. While walking back to the bowling mark, Bumrah was caught by the stump mic saying to the umpire: "You know it's out, but the technology can't prove it." Have a look at the whole incident below:

What's happening in the Test