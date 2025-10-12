/IND vs WI 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s polite reply to Brian Lara’s humble plea wins internet

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the man on song against the West Indies on the opening day of the ongoing second Test in Delhi. After failing to score big in the series opener in Ahmedabad, Jaiswal ensured he was increasing his Test hundred tally at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and he did that in style. The left-handed batter completed his sixth Test ton on the opening day, slamming a brilliant 175 across two days. His marathon innings included 22 boundaries.

Speaking to Jaiswal on the sidelines of the second Test, West Indies legend Brian Lara said just a couple of words to the emerging star, pleading with him to spare his team’s bowlers. However, what won the internet here is Jaiswal’s polite yet humble reply.



“Don't beat our bowlers that bad,” Lara said to Jaiswal, to which he politely replied that he was just ‘trying’.



Jaiswal reflected on his approach that keeps him head and shoulders above everyone in a video shared by the BCCI.



“I always put the team first, how I can play for my team and what is important for my team at that moment. This then gives me the answer to how I can play, what shots I can play, and if I'm there, I make sure that I take it as long as I can. My mindset is that if I have a start, I should make it big,” he said.



Meanwhile, riding on Jaiswal’s 175 and an unbeaten 129 by captain Shubman Gill, India posted a mammoth 518 for five declared. In reply, West Indies got all out on 248 inside three sessions, with Alick Athanaze top-scoring with 41. Although several batters, including the tail, contributed with handy runs, none of them could help them cut the follow-on deficit.

