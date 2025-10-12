/IND vs WI 2nd Test: Key Indian batter out with injury on day three in Delhi

An injury scare has cramped the Indian camp during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies. Indian batter Sai Sudharsan will remain unavailable for fielding on day three at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi due to an impact injury he suffered the previous day. The good news, however, is that his injury isn’t serious and he is doing fine.

While fielding at the forward short-leg on day two, Sai picked up the injury while grabbing a stunner off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling to remove John Campbell. The big West Indian opener smashed a slog sweep that first hit Sai’s helmet grille before getting lodged into his arms. The instance happened in the eighth over of WI’s first innings after the hosts declared on 518 for five. Sai also remained unavailable for fielding for the remainder of the 35 overs bowled that day.

WATCH VIDEO -

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"He continues to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," A BCCI media statement on Sunday (Oct 12) read.



There, however, was no mention of his batting update - at his No. 3 spot should Team India decide to bat after wrapping up West Indies’ first innings.

Earlier, during the first innings, Sai made handy contributions with the bat, scoring 87 off 165 balls, hitting 12 fours. The left-hander put on a 193-run stand for the second wicket with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a masterful 175. He got out to Jomel Warrican trapped in the middle of the wicket in the 69th over.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill’s record hundreds helped India post a massive first-inning total.

WI Innings in trouble

Unsurprisingly, the visitors are in a tough spot in reply to India’s first-inning score. After a shaky start, the top order tried saving the day with little contributions but failed to, as India removed their four batters before the stumps on day two.

