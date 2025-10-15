/From Australia to India: A look at five highest powerplay scores in T20Is

T20I cricket is mostly about power hitting, sixes, boundaries, and runs. In this, let's glance at the five best powerplay scores registered in T20Is.
Australia smashed 113 runs in the first powerplay against Scotland at Edinburgh, the highest ever in T20Is. Travis Head and David Warner went all guns blazing, hitting boundaries for fun as the Scottish bowlers had no answers to their fiery start.
South Africa’s openers lit up Centurion with a blistering powerplay, racing to 102 without losing a wicket. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks tore apart the Windies attack, timing everything perfectly in one of the cleanest hitting displays you’ll ever see.
England joined the elite list with a stunning powerplay effort at Old Trafford, smashing 100 runs without a wicket. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler set the tone early, punishing every loose ball.
West Indies showed their fearless brand of cricket at Coolidge, blasting 98 runs in six overs despite losing four wickets. Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons attacked from ball one, proving why the Caribbean side remains one of the most dangerous teams in T20Is. Interestingly, Kieron Pollard hit six sixes to Akila Dhananjay in this game
India’s openers came out flying at the Wankhede, smashing 95 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma took on England’s bowlers with pure aggression, thrilling the Mumbai crowd with clean hitting and sharp running between the wickets.