Pat Cummins excludes Virat Kohli from all-time India-Australia XI, reason might surprise you

Australia captain Pat Cummins recently created a stir by leaving Virat Kohli out of his all-time India-Australia combined playing XI. While fans expected the Indian captain to feature, Cummins’ list surprised many cricket enthusiasts. Cummins, who has been ruled out of the ongoing white-ball series against India due to a lower-back injury, was asked by a broadcaster to pick his all-time India-Australia combined XI. He clarified that he would only include past players, a condition that naturally tilted the lineup in favour of Australian greats.

The Australian captain picked David Warner to open alongside India’s stalwart Sachin Tendulkar. The middle order included Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Shane Watson, and Michael Bevan. MS Dhoni was chosen as the wicketkeeper. The bowling lineup featured top names like Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Zaheer Khan, and Glenn McGrath.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not included in the lineup. Only three Indian players made it to Cummins’ XI: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Zaheer Khan. This decision sparked debates among cricket fans, as Kohli has been a consistent performer for India across formats.

Cummins explained that his choices were based on past performances, and he focused on players who had already retired or were past their prime. The fast bowler’s approach clearly favoured Australian cricket legends, though he did ensure India had representation in the squad.

