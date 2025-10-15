Top 5 teams in WTC 2025-27 points table: Pakistan surpass India, check full standings

The WTC table has seen major changes following the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore. Here’s a look at the top five teams in the standings.
Reigning Test champions, Australia, sit comfortably at the top of the WTC table with 36 points from three wins in three matches. The team has shown dominance in all departments, making them the team to beat in the championship.
Pakistan have made a strong start to the WTC season, winning their only match and securing 12 points. With a 100 per cent record so far, the Men in Green are looking confident and determined to challenge the top teams.
Sri Lanka are third on the table with 16 points from two matches, winning one and drawing one. The team has combined fightback and skill, making them a serious contender in the ongoing World Test Championship.
India have played seven matches, winning four, losing two, and drawing one, collecting 52 points. The team has displayed skillful cricket with strong batting and bowling performances. The young Indian team, in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, recently drew a five-match series in England.
England occupy the fifth position with 26 points from five matches, winning two, losing two, and drawing one. England will face a real test when they tour Australia for the Ashes series.