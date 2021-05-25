Cricket: Team India undergoing quarantine in two groups ahead of England tour

Team India is as of now partitioned into two separate groups as they continue their isolation in Mumbai ahead of their visit through England. Indian players, banishing those from Mumbai, began their 14-day isolate on May 19. In the meantime, cricketers who showed up from Mumbai, including Virat Kohli, started their isolation on Monday.

Players who came from Mumbai won't join the group until they complete their seven-day isolation. The cricketers have been given a wide range of exercise schedules in their rooms as they get ready for the England visit.

Addressing ANI, sources up to date of developments said the BCCI has arranged things so that the individuals who entered the bio-bubble on Monday don't deal with any issue.

"Kohli and the rest of the members who entered the bubble on Monday will not straightaway mix with those who are already in the bubble. They will do a seven-day quarantine and then join the group before leaving for England. Till then, they will have all the necessary facilities in their rooms only. Arrangements have been made so that they can train in the room. Cycles, dumbbells, bars have all been arranged for in the rooms so that they doesn’t need to walk out and can stay in shape".

Team India is set to depart for the UK on June 2. The World Test Championship final will start on June 18, with India set to lock horns with New Zealand. Following the ultimate clash, Virat Kohli's group will face England in a five-match Test series.

The BCCI has additionally guaranteed that the cricketers will get their second jibe of the COVID-19 vaccine in England under the direction of the UK health department.

“The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules,” BCCI sources had told ANI.

After arriving in the UK, the Indian players will go through an additional 10 days of isolation prior to continuing full preparation for the World Test Championship final.