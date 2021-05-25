Cricket: Who will win India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final? Richard Hadlee gives his take

Cricketing legend Richard Hadlee has given his take on the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India as he said that he is looking forward to the clash between two of the best bowling and batting sides in the sport.

The Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson led India and New Zealand, respectively, finished first and second on the ICC WTC points table. The two sides will now take each other on in the summit clash, at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Hadlee is of the view that while cooler conditions could favour the Black Caps, the match will be decided by which side adapts to the tricky conditions the best and quickest. However, the Kiwi legend said that it is too difficult to predict a winner at this stage.

"It all comes down as to who is better prepared and who adapts better to the English conditions the quickest," he said. "The weather may also play a part and if it is cold that will favour New Zealand. The Duke ball will suit both team’s fast bowlers especially the genuine swing bowlers and the Kiwis are well served in that department with Southee, Boult and Jamieson. If the ball seams around off the pitch, batsmen in both teams will be challenged.

"Both teams have high-class batsmen so it will be an interesting game to watch. It is too difficult to call a winner at this stage."

New Zealand suffered back-to-back defeats in the last two ICC World Cup Finals but Hadlee is confident that they won’t head into the match under any sort of pressure.

"We have a proud record in 50 over World Cups. Yes, those near misses were frustrating and disappointing but we were so close to winning in 2019 at Lord’s. I would go as far as to say there were no winners and losers on that day – it was just by a technicality that England won!

"The Test Championship is a one-off game. Yes, it is a final, but I don’t think either team will be too fazed about it. It is a neutral ground with no home team advantage," he said.

"It is something to look forward to. Both teams deserve to be contesting the final because of their consistent playing performances over a set period of time."