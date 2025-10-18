/Suryakumar Yadav opens up on losing T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill, says 'it motivates me'

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is not concerned about his captaincy stint as he struggles for form in recent matches. However, that pressure could get intensified as Shubman Gill’s rise continues in Indian cricket. Now the captain of the Test and ODI side, Gill has been touted to succeed Surya in the T20I format after enjoying a successful last few months. Despite excelling for India, Gill will serve deputy to Sky in the T20I format with just a few months remaining for the T20 World Cup.

Surya not concerned about losing captaincy

"I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. He has done really well," Suryakumar told The Indian Express on Friday. He spoke about the strong bond he shares with Gill on and off the field: "I won't lie, everyone feels that fear. But it is the kind of fear that keeps you motivated. The camaraderie between me and him (Shubman Gill) is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it just motivates me to do well, but I am happy for him."

While India start their Australia tour on Sunday with the first ODI in Perth, it will be the T20I format that will be of huge interest for Surya and Gill. The duo was instrumental in India’s Asia Cup 2025 success last month and will have a key role to play as the T20 World Cup will start in February.

Unlike Surya, who is just part of the T20I set-up, Gill will feature in both the ODI and T20I formats for India in Australia.

Eyes on Virat-Rohit

Away from Surya-Gill, eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who return to the Indian team for the first time since March. They last featured for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India defeated New Zealand. Since that final, both Virat and Rohit announced their Test retirement and are only available in the ODI format, with an eye also on the 2027 ODI World Cup.