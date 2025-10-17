/AUS vs IND, ODI Series: Marnus Labuschagne replaces injured Cameron Green ahead of Perth opener

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has been handed a lifeline in the white-ball format after he was roped in as a replacement for injured Cameron Green on Friday (Oct 17). The announcement by Cricket Australia (CA) comes 48 hours before the hosts take on India in the first of three ODIs in Perth’s Optus Stadium. Green, initially named in the squad, was ruled out of the team having sustained a low-grade side soreness and will remain unavailable for Australia.

Labuschagne handed lifeline in white-ball

"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

With just two days remaining for the ODI series to start, Green’s injury came as a blessing in disguise for Labuschagne, who was initially dropped from the squad. The Queensland batter was dismissed for one in both his innings against South Africa in August, prompting selectors to drop him.

However, he has now bounced back with scores of two hundreds for Queensland in different formats. He scored 105 in a List A match, having earlier smashed 160 in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Australia are already without Mitchell Starc for the ODI series, with him also set to miss the Ashes 2025. Mitchell Starc will lead Australia in the white-ball series before taking guard in the T20I series.

Australia ODI squad

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

Australia vs India ODI series schedule

October 19: First ODI Australia vs India, Perth Stadium, Perth, 9:00 AM IST

October 23: Second ODI Australia vs India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9:00 AM IST

October 25: Third ODI Australia vs India, SCG, Sydney, 9:00 AM IST