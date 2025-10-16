Former India skipper Virat Kohli is in final stage of his career but the gun batter's attitude stays the same. He infused the Indian cricket with his intensity, aggression, and 'always go for win' mentality as during the captaincy and broke the records as batter. Now that his retirement talk is more vocal than his performance, the ace batter has shared words of wisdom on social media ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia of which he's a part of.

Kohli issues answer to retirement talks

The batter, who last played for India in Champions Trophy 2025, has landed in Australia for three-ODI series - the only format he plays after calling time out on Tests and T20Is. "The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up," he wrote on X ahead of the first ODI which is scheduled for October 19 in Perth.

The message clearly states that Kohli isn't going away anytime soon despite whatever fans or the selectors may have been hinting at. Kohli, along with Rohit, aspire to play 2027 ODI World Cup which is still two years away and if they maintain the form, the duo will definitely be there.

India vs Australia tour details and squad



India ODI squad vs Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20I squad vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

India vs Australia ODI schedule: 1st ODI on Oct 19 (Perth), 2nd ODI on Oct 23 (Adelaide), 3rd ODI on Oct 25 (Sydney)