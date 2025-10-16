IND vs AUS 2025: Team India lands in Perth for first ODI after multiple delays - WATCH

The Indian Cricket Team has finally landed in Perth for their ODI series opener this Sunday (Oct 19) after multiple delays. The Shubman Gill-led Indian Team departed from India on October 15, but because their flight was nearly four hours behind schedule, their halt in Singapore was also rescheduled. They eventually arrived in Western Australia’s capital city in the wee hours on Thursday (Oct 16) at around 4 am and checked into their team hotel.

Gill, KL Rahul and the star pair of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the first batch of players that landed in Perth for the marquee first ODI three days later. Tight security at the airport meant that the fans who came to greet and welcome the ODI outfit had limited access to the Indian side; those waiting outside the team hotel since midnight were also unable to take photos, as the tired players headed straight to their rooms.

India ready for Aussie challenge

Shortly after completing a series win over the touring West Indies side across two Tests at home, Gill and several all-format players re-linked with the white-ball to depart for Australia for an eight-match series, including three One-Dayers and five T20Is. While Perth will host the series opener, Adelaide and Sydney will stage the remaining two One-Dayers, before the action moves to the east coast for the five T20Is.



Meanwhile, Rohit and Kohli returning to the ODI side remain the highlight of the forthcoming 50-over series, with the pair donning the Indian colours for the first time since winning the Champions Trophy crown in March early this year. Even though both were active in red-ball cricket by then, their shocking decisions to retire from Tests midway through IPL 2025 extended their return time to Indian cricket.



Gill, who replaced Rohit as Team India’s new Test captain earlier, also assumed ODI captaincy, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar backing him in his new role. Although this sudden switch in the leadership group suggests that the decision-makers are preparing a new-look team for the 2027 ODI World Cup, it also fuels speculation that Virat and Rohit might announce international retirements after the three One-Day Internationals.

