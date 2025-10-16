/IND vs AUS 2025: Virat, Rohit practice together in nets ahead of first ODI - WATCH

Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma began their final preparations for the upcoming ODI series against Australia by training together in the first net session on Thursday (Oct 16). Both the players have arrived in Australia in the first batch of the Indian squad, gearing up for their first international series since winning the Champions Trophy, earlier this year. The former Indian captains batted for about 30 minutes each during the training session.

Watch their practice video below -

After the net practice, Rohit was also seen having a long discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli chatted with bowling coach Morne Morkel after his session and shared a fun moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The Indian team arrived in Australia in two groups, one on Wednesday (Oct 15) and the other on Thursday (Oct 16) for the white-ball tour that includes three ODIs and five T20Is. Training sessions are already scheduled for Friday (Oct 17) and Saturday (Oct 18). India will begin their Australian tour with three ODIs, starting on Oct 19 in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide on the 23rd and Sydney on 25th.

Many fans were expecting that the veteran pair will continue to play until the 2027 World Cup but their future participation will depend on their form and fitness. Several former players have advised both Kohli and Rohit to play domestic cricket to stay match-ready for ODI duties.

