From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 21:27 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 21:27 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the five Indian batters fastest to 9000 runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli - 194 innings
Virat Kohli - 194 innings

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of Indian batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 202 matches and 194 innings.

He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and New Zealand in 2017.

Rohit Sharma - 217 innings
Rohit Sharma - 217 innings

The star Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list, taking 224 matches and 217 innings to achieve this milestone.

Sourav Ganguly - 228 innings
Sourav Ganguly - 228 innings

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, also features on this list. He took 228 innings and 236 matches to achieve 9000 runs in ODIs.

Ganguly achieved this milestone during a match between India and Australia in 2004.

Sachin Tendulkar - 235 innings
Sachin Tendulkar - 235 innings

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the fourth quickest Indian to reach 9000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone in 242 matches and 235 innings.

MS Dhoni - 244 innings
MS Dhoni - 244 innings

India's ICC World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, is ranked fifth for fastest to 9000 ODI runs for an Indian, having reached this feat in just 281 matches and 244 innings.

Dhoni achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and New Zealand in 2016.

