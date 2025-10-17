/AUS vs IND, ODI Series: Travis Head backs Rohit, Virat for 2027 ODI World Cup

Australia batter Travis Head has backed the Indian legendary pair Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to come good for the national side and don the team jersey for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Head, who will be part of the Australia white-ball side for the upcoming series against India, backed the duo on Friday (Oct 17). Both India and Australia are set to play in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Head backs Rohit, Virat for 2027 ODI World Cup

"They have been awesome for India," Head said when quizzed on Rohit and Virat.

"They are two quality white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is probably not far behind. He is someone who opens the batting in the same style. I have huge regard for what he has been able to do. We will miss them at some stage. But, I think they are going until 2027, aren't they? They will try to get to that World Cup. It's good for the cricket they are still playing," Head added.

The Indian team arrived in Australia in batches on Wednesday and wasted no time in training sessions. Rohit, Virat and other key batters were seen practicing for the Men in Blue while bowlers also sweated in the challenging Aussie conditions as summer heat took centre stage.

Both Rohit and Virat were seen practicing in the nets on Thursday as they returned to the ODI set-up for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final in March. Since then, Ro-Ko have announced their Test retirement and are only part of the ODI set-up, having also called time on their T20I career last June after the T20 World Cup.

While Ro-Ko want to be in the frame for the ODI World Cup, competition for places, age, fitness and other factors could influence their involvement in the showpiece event in Africa in 2027.