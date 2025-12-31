/From Benglauru stampede to no ISL, 5 controversies that shook Indian sports

Controversies were at the centre of all the happenings in 2025 as an Indian sport was shaken with some incredible moments echoing in the calendar year. Whether it was the stampede in Bengaluru after RCB’s maiden IPL title or the ISL season going into limbo, the sports fraternity witnessed some incredible moments. So as the year drops curtains, here is a look at five controversial moments that highlighted 2025.

Stampede during RCB’s victory parade in Bengaluru

On 4 June 2025, a day after RCB won their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad, a victory parade was planned at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru. In the aftermath of RCB’s maiden IPL title win, an unfortunate incident of stampede occurred as the franchise celebrated in the state capital. At least 11 people were killed, leading to a series of actions from the state government and consequences in the aftermath of the incident.

India vs Pakistan handshake row in Asia Cup 2025

Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts at the toss and then in the post-match during the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. In the aftermath, an official complaint was raised by the Pakistan Cricket Board to the ICC match referee. The complaint was later confirmed by Mohsin Naqvi, who is the head of the PCB and also of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Chaos in Messi’s Kolkata event

Lionel Messi, who landed in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday (Dec 13) for his four-city GOAT tour, was at the Salt Lake Stadium when chaos erupted from the fans. The incident saw fans hurling water bottles and chairs in the stand after Messi’s visit lasted for less than 10 minutes, as he was not in action despite fans paying a big sum for his glimpse. Police took control into their hands, but anger was evident from a section of the fans. In the meantime, CM Mamata had to cancel her trip to the Salt Lake Stadium while she was on her way, with Messi already leaving for the airport.

No ISL season as sponsors pull out

The FSDL’s contract with AIFF for ISL came to an end last season with no new contract agreed between the parties. As part of the agreement, FSDL pays AIFF Rs 50 crore ($5.82mn) annually to oversee properties like the national team and the Indian Super League. However, no deal was struck as the ISL season was cancelled.

India denied Asia Cup trophy

India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation ceremony, which was delayed by more than an hour after they beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final in September in Dubai. They refused because the trophy was to be presented by Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the PCB and the interior minister of Pakistan.