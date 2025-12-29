LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Ashes winner to silent heroes, 5 cricketers who sadly passed away in 2025

From Ashes winner to silent heroes, 5 cricketers who sadly passed away in 2025

Gautam Sodhi
Published: Dec 29, 2025, 15:00 IST | Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 15:00 IST

2025 saw several cricketing heroes leave for the heavenly abode, and while a total of 27 of those who played international cricket passed away this year, we take a look at the five most significant ones who left us in 2025.

Dilip Doshi (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Dilip Doshi (India)

The former Indian cricketer, Dilip Doshi, passed away on June 23 at the age of 77. Dilip, a fine slow left-arm spinner, often played under Bishan Singh Bedi’s shadow from 1979 to 1983, represented India in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs, picking up 136 wickets.

Bob Simpson (Australia)
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Bob Simpson (Australia)

Perhaps the most famous name on this list, former Australian cricketer, coach and trailblazer Bob Simpson, also sadly passed away this year. The Australian cricket legend who played 62 Tests and 2 ODIs, scoring 4869 runs and taking 110 catches.

Robin Smith (England)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Robin Smith (England)

The fearless English top-order batsman who played 62 Tests, scoring 4236 runs with 9 centuries, passed away on December 1. His highest ODI score is 167*, while in Tests, his best score is 175.

Syed Abid Ali (India)
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Syed Abid Ali (India)

Another recognised Indian all-rounder, Syed Abid Ali, also passed away earlier this year on March 12. A native of Hyderabad, the former right-arm medium pacer played 29 Tests and five ODIs for India, picking up 54 wickets.

Wazir Mohammad (Pakistan)
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Wazir Mohammad (Pakistan)

One of the five famous Mohammad brothers, one of whom was Hanif Mohammad, Pakistani right-arm bowler Wazir Mohammad, is also among those who sadly passed away on October 13 at the age of 95.

