/Ashes 2025-26: ICC labels Melbourne pitch as 'unsatisfactory' after fourth Test ends in two days

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (Dec 29) rated the pitch used at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia as "unsatisfactory" and has given the venue one demerit point. Match referee Jeff Crowe said that the surface helped bowlers too much and did not offer a fair contest. The Test ended in less than two days, with England winning by four wickets. It was England’s first Test win in Australia in 15 years. But, Australia still leads the series 3-1.

"The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue for the fourth Ashes Test, has been deemed 'Unsatisfactory' with the venue handed one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process," read a statement from the ICC.

Match referee Crowe further explained that 20 wickets fell on the first day and 16 on the second, and no batter managed to score even 50 runs. Due to this, the pitch was rated unsatisfactory.

"The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was 'Unsatisfactory' as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point," he stated.

Cricket Australia’s Chief of Cricket, James Allsopp, said, “We were disappointed for the fans holding tickets for days three and four, and also the millions of fans excited to watch the action in Australia and around the world, that the pitch did not provide the MCG’s customary balance between bat and ball."

Pitch curator Matt Page also admitted that he was in a state of shock after seeing how the pitch behaved. He said that he had never seen a Test match like this and hoped he would never experience one like it again.

Under the ICC’s four-level rating system, “unsatisfactory” is the third level and is used when pitch "does not allow an even contest between bat and ball by favouring the bowlers too much, with too many wicket-taking opportunities for either seam or spin."