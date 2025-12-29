Doug Bracewell, hero of New Zealand's only Test win in Australia in last 40 years, announces retirement

New Zealand all-rounder Dough Bracewell, who dismissed Virat Kohli as his first IPL wicket during his three-for in the only match of tournament, has called time on his career. Bracewell is 35-year-old and is best known for his 9/60 in December 2011 during the Hobart Test in Australia. Thanks to Bracewell's performance, New Zealand won their first Testin Australia in 26 years and their latest one till date. He last played for New Zealand in 2023 in a Test but recurring injuries have forced him to hang his boots for good.

Bracewell in Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL

The left-arm all-rounder played 28 Tests for the Balck Caps, taking 74 wickets with two five-fors and a best of 6/40 in an innings - in Hobart Test. In 21 ODIs, he took 26 wickets with a best of 4/55 and added 20 more wickets in 20 T20Is to his tally. Bracewell was a domestic workhorse, taking 422 First Class wickets in 137 matches to go with 112 List A wickets in 93 matches and 103 wickets in 99 T20s as well. In IPL, he only plyaed one match - for Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Daredevils) and took 3/32 in four overs including dismissing Virat Kohli.

