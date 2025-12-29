8 wickets for 7 runs! Bhutan spinner Sonam Yeshe becomes first bowler to take eight-for in all T20s

Bhutan spinner Sonam Yeshe has become the first bowler to take a eight-wicket haul in a T20 match across both men and women. Never before a bowler has taken a eight-wicket haul in a T20I or otherwise. Yeshe achieved the milestone in T20I against Myanmar on Friday (Dec 26). He returned the figures of 8 for seven in his for four overs as Myanman managed only 45 in chase of 128. The best before Yeshe's eight-for in men's T20 cricket was seven-for that also has been achieved only twice. Yeshe has taken 12 wickets in three matches so far with one more match left to play which is scheduled for Monday (Dec 29). He had made his debut in July 2022 and now has 37 wickets in 34 T20Is.