8 wickets for 7 runs! Bhutan spinner Sonam Yeshe becomes first bowler to take eight-for in all T20s

Bhutan spinner Sonam Yeshe has become the first bowler to take a eight-wicket haul in a T20 match across both men and women. Never before a bowler has taken a eight-wicket haul in a T20I or otherwise. Yeshe achieved the milestone in T20I against Myanmar on Friday (Dec 26). He returned the figures of 8 for seven in his for four overs as Myanman managed only 45 in chase of 128. The best before Yeshe's eight-for in men's T20 cricket was seven-for that also has been achieved only twice. Yeshe has taken 12 wickets in three matches so far with one more match left to play which is scheduled for Monday (Dec 29). He had made his debut in July 2022 and now has 37 wickets in 34 T20Is.
Best bowling in a men's T20I (T20)
Before Yeshe's heroics, Syazrul Idrus (7 for 8 for Malaysia against China in 2023) and Ali Dawood (7 for 19 for Bahrain against Bhutan in 2025) had taken a seven-for in men's T20I. In other T20s, Colin Ackermann (7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019) and Taskin Ahmed (7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals in 2025) are the only bowlers to take a seven-for.
Best bowling in a women's T20I (T20)
In women's T20I, the seven-for has been acheived four times and further four times in all women's T20s as well but never an eight-for. The WT20Is seven-fors have been achieved by Indonesia's Rohmalia, 7/0, against Mongolia in 2024, Frederique Overdijk (7 for 3 for Netherlands against France), Alison Stocks (7 for 3 for Argentina against Peru) and by Samanthi Dunukedeniya (7 for 15 for Cyprus against Czech Republic).