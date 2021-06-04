Cricket: Batting coach Vikram Rathour reveals Virat Kohli's 'biggest quality' as batsman

Vikram Rathour - Team India's batting coach was all commendation for Virat Kohli, considering him the best batsman in global cricket. He featured Virat Kohli's greatest quality, hailing the Indian captain's capacity to adjust to circumstances.

In an interaction with The Times of India, Vikram Rathour opened up on what separates the unique batsman from others.

"Virat is, obviously, the awesome the world. His records represent him. The sort of ability and consistency he's shown is there for us all to see. His hard-working attitudes are best in class. Be that as it may, as far as I might be concerned, the greatest quality I've seen in Virat, and I've said it before as well, is his versatility. Around there, he's interesting. He is somebody who can easily change gears and change his game contingent upon the circumstance and that is his greatest quality" - he said.

He sponsored his take with a wise model from 2016, uncovering how Virat Kohli adjusted his game surprisingly fast. Vikram Rathour talked about how Virat Kohli consistently changed his game to suit the arrangement he was playing in 2016.

“In 2016, when he scored those four centuries in the IPL, he hit some 40-odd sixes and had a strike rate of 150-plus. I joined the team, as a selector, after that IPL and we were playing the West Indies in Tests. Now this guy, who'd just come from the IPL having scored 900-plus runs, goes into the first Test and scored a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air” - he added

Generally viewed as the best batsmen in the game, Virat Kohli is the simply one to be in the best 5 ICC rankings across each of the three configurations.

Growing further on what makes Virat Kohli a one-of-a-kind element in world cricket, Vikram Rathour feels his capacity to be an overall batsman is the thing that separates him from others.

“We have so many players today, internationally, who have strengths and certain areas in which they're at the top of their game. Some take stress well, some have a good defense, some can be explosive at will. Virat is a combination of all these elements and that, I think, is his biggest strength. He's a complete package” - he said.

Known for being an astonishing chaser, Virat Kohli has adjusted his game to suit his group's necessities as of late.

From relinquishing his number three spot to obliging others to put team targets above close-to-home brilliance, Vikram Rathour hailed Virat Kohli's match mindfulness.

“It's not about whether he can hit a six, of course, he can hit a six. But does the team or the situation require that now, or does it require him to stay out there in the middle and man the ship? Virat's the kind of guy who can change those gears better than anyone else in the game today. That's what makes him who he is. I haven't seen anybody who can do it the way Virat does it" - he signed off.