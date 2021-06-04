WTC Final: Brendon McCullum analyses Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's captaincy styles

Brendon McCullum has praised both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson for driving their separate teams splendidly in the World Test Championship. As indicated by Brendon McCullum, the two India and New Zealand are meriting finalists of the WTC.

Team India and the Kiwis will meet in the World Test Championship finale in Southampton from June 18-22. While New Zealand are as of now confronting England at Lord's in the initial Test of the two-match arrangement, the Indian unforeseen arrived at the UK on Thursday.

Addressing Sports Today, Brendon McCullum showered acclaims on both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in the development to the final. He said:

“Both Virat and Kane have led their sides brilliantly. Their own forms have been superb. To be able to qualify for the WTC final is a massive achievement. To reach the final of WTC, the results they needed for a long period. You have to force the situations in Test cricket to garner success in the longest format of the game. Both captains have pushed their teams to excel, and I believe they rightfully deserve the opportunity to play in the final.”

He likewise analyzed the different styles of the two skippers. As per McCullum, while their techniques might be unique, both Kohli and Williamson realize how to get the best out of their team. He explained:

“They are inspirational leaders but lead their teams indifferently. Kohli is out and out aggressive, while Williamson is a dominant leader but is not as expressive as his counterpart. They are true ambassadors of the game and are the must-watch talents of the present time.”

“Apart from being great leaders, they are two giants of the International game at his point of time. One of the amazing qualities they both have is to get the best out of those around them. It has helped them to achieve some special things for their countries,” McCullum went on to add.

“One of them will lift the trophy, or there is a possibility that both of them can share it because the rules have changed” - on who is the top choice to secure the WTC trophy.

The International Cricket Council as of late reported that the two India and New Zealand will be proclaimed joint champions in the event that the WTC final closes in a draw or tie.

