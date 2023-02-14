Chetan Sharma sting operation: BCCI chief selector breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli rift

In a sensational sting operation done by the Zee Media on BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma, a lot of shocking revelations came forward including the doping scandal going on in Indian cricket, and what actually happened between Sourav Ganguly and the former Indian captain Virat Kohli. While there were several other interesting stuff too on which he spoke, Chetan finally broke his silence on the alleged rift between the current all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

Since the time Kohli took over as the captain, the Indian fans were divided into two sections – Rohit fans and Kohli fans. Although no concrete evidence ever came across that proved that there is rift among the two – there were little instances happening every now and then that kept this talk alive.

Revealing what was the actual ground reality – Sharma said while there is an ego clash for sure, there isn’t a rift on the other hand. Citing examples of Bollywood stars in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, who were great superstars back then, Chetan said this is what it is between Rohit and Virat. Chetan added saying that both have had each other’s back and supported throughout and all these talks about the rift are the speculations done by the media only.

Meanwhile, both Rohit and Virat are stalwarts of Indian cricket having achieved super records across formats for the Men in Blue. While Virat is regarded as the greatest batter of this generation by a distance, this game’s followers doesn’t shy away from calling Rohit as the cleanest hitter of the cricketing ball.

Doping scam in Indian cricket?

During Chetan Sharma sting operation, the current chief selector had also revealed that around 80-85% players in the team take injections to fake fitness just to get selected in the team. So much so that even some of the star players have personal doctors outside of the cricket board who provide them with such injections to fulfil the purpose.