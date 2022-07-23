Can Harry Kane replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich? Julian Nagelsmann responds to speculations

Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a striker after the departure of Robert Lewandowski, who joined FC Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window. Lewandowski enjoyed a stunning stint at Bayern and helped the reigning Bundesliga champions continue their domination in the German top flight. The Polish striker was the club's one of the best players over the last few seasons but was allowed to leave after expressing his desire for a move.

Though Bayern have already roped in Senegalese forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool, who will bolster their attack next season, they still have space for an out-and-out striker. Bayer were heavily linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer but the club distanced itself from the speculations.

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is another forward who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Kane, who was close to leaving Tottenham Hotspur last season, extended his stay with the Premier League club after being priced out of a move. However, he can be an option for Bayern.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann recently addressed the speculations regarding Kane and said he is a brilliant but very expensive player.

“Very expensive, that’s the problem. But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards, and perhaps one of two or three centre forwards who really can play as a centre forward. The last couple of years he did not play centre forward. Most of the time, he dropped a little bit at No.10. He is good as a No.10 as well," Nagelsmann said in a press conference when asked about the prospect of signing Kane, as quoted by Goal.com.

However, Nagelsmann hinted he and the club are open to signing the England striker, who is one of the best goalscorers in the world at present. The Bayern manager said Kane will score a lot of goals for the club if he was to join the Bundesliga giants.

"He is very strong, has a strong body and it’s possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga, but it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future," said the Bayern manager.

Earlier, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was also asked about a potential move for Kane. The Bayern CEO said the club was not interested in signing Kane this summer but didn't rule out a 'dream move' for him in the future.

“He's under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future. Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let's see what else happens," Kahn had said.