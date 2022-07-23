AS Roma fan proposes to his girlfriend in front of Jose Mourinho, video goes viral - WATCH

Jose Mourinho is quietly building something special at AS Romas as he aims to conquer Serie A. One of the most successful football managers of all time, Mourinho has already become quite popular in Roma after he guided the club to European success last season. AS Roma won the Europa Conference League under the Portuguese to lift their first major European trophy.

Mourinho is currently busy preparing his players for the upcoming season as AS Roma are enjoying their pre-season camp. The Roma head coach was in for a surprise ahead of a training session on Friday as a fan proposed to his girlfriend in front of Mourinho right outside the team's training camp.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a couple can be seen waiting for Mourinho to meet him at AS Roma's training venue. The couple, who were wearing AS Roma scarfs around their necks, shook hands with Mourinho and posed for pictures with him before the man decided to request the manager for a few minutes of his time.

What followed was unique as the man went down on one knee and proposed his girlfriend while making sure that Mourinho was watching on. "Mr. Mourinho, un minuto (Mr Mourinho one minute)," the fan can be heard requesting Mourinho before going down on one knee for the proposal.

Watch fan's unique proposal to his girlfriend in front of Jose Mourinho:

The woman accepted the proposal leaving a big smile on the faces of Mourinho and other AS Roma staff members who stood by the side and watched along. It was a special moment for the fan as the video of his unique proposal went viral on social media.

AS Roma have been actively looking for reinforcements in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. They have already signed former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic and right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik from Lile. Roma have also managed to rope in Argentine forward Paulo Dybala in one of the biggest coups of the summer transfer window so far.