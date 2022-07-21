Will Cristiano Ronaldo remain at Manchester United? Bruno Fernandes shares his take

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay put at Manchester United or will the superstar footballer join a new club? This remains a burning question in the football fraternity ahead of the commencement of the new EPL season. While at first it was believed that the Portugal captain will stay at the Red Devils, the situation has turned quite a lot as the 37-year-old is reportedly keen to start afresh in a new club. After Man United finished sixth last season, they will miss out on Champions League football for 2022/23 season, hence, Ronaldo is keen to make a move.

When Ronaldo's teammate and Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was asked about the Portuguese superstar's future with the club, the 27-year-old also remained puzzled. "I don't know what Cristiano said to the club and to the manager," Fernandes said recently. "I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wants to leave. I didn't ask them that," he opined.

"From everything we know. He had some family problems so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that's it. The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn't turn up was if everything was OK with the family. He told me what was going on, that's it and nothing more," Fernandes added.

Ronaldo has not been part of the Erik Ten Hag-led Man United in their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, citing personal reasons. While the team has shown some good signs ahead of the new season, many reports have stated that his agent Jorge Mendes is trying to get his most famous client a new club.

Erik, the Red Devils' manager, remains confident that Ronaldo is not going anywhere, and he remains an integral part of the United squad, many reports have thrown in various clubs -- such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Athletico Madrid, PSG, etc. -- as possible options for the veteran footballer. However, as of now, no club has shown a lot of interest -- due to financial constraints and various other factors.