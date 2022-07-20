Atletico Madrid back out from signing Ronaldo from Man United due to financial constraints: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at Manchester United continues to remain a mystery. The situation has changed a lot ever since Ronaldo stated that he is looking to extend his stay and is focused on leading the Red Devils to more titles despite their forgettable run in the last EPL season.

Nonetheless, reports started flowing in that Ronaldo is now not much keen to stay back due to the club's approach in the transfer window ahead of the EPL 2022/23 edition. The superstar footballer believes the club does not have a squad capable of challenging for major trophies and the Portuguese captain is eager to compete in the Champions League, which Man United missed out on last season during their dismal campaign.

Thus, Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs such as PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, etc. this summer. Among them, Atletico Madrid is also believed to be in the frame, however, as per a Spanish news outlet MARCA, the premier club have withdrawn from signing Ronaldo as they do not consider it economically viable. The report further states that Atletico can neither afford the striker's astronomical wages nor can they meet the Red Devils' asking price, around a whopping €15 million.

In addition, the report pointed out that Diego Simeone -- manager of Atletico Madrid -- is more keen to spend his finances on a move for Udinese and Argentina right-back Nahuel Molina, rather than going for Ronaldo. Despite all of this, one cannot totally rule out Ronaldo's chances of shifting to Madrid as his agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have strong relations with the club president Gil Marin.

As Ronaldo's transfer saga continues to find twists and turns with each passing day, Man United have maintained that the star striker is not up for sale. Thus, only time will tell where Ronaldo is headed -- if at all he exits Man United.