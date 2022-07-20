'It's not a dream': Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern until 2027

Spanish club FC Barcelona on Tuesday (July 19) officially confirmed Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona in a €50 million deal until 2027. In a statement, Barca confirmed the move three days after both clubs announced that a deal "in principle" had been struck for Lewandowski.

"Barcelona and Bayern Munich have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski for a total of €45 million + €5 million in variables," Barca said in a statement.

The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next four seasons. The buyout clause has been set at €500 million," the statement added.

The Polish striker met his new teammates in the United States when he arrived in Miami on Sunday. The new Barca striker also passed his medical.

Lewandowski is Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer after Franck Kessie (AC Milan) and Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), arrived as free agents while Rapinha cost 70 million euros from Leeds.

The agreement between Barca and Bayern closed the standoff with the player who said at the end of May "it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end".

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann sounded somewhat frustrated while speaking to the press ahead of the first preseason friendly against DC United over Lewandowski's move to Barcelona.

As quoted by Bavarian Football Works, Nagelsmann was puzzled about Barcelona being able to buy multiple expensive players while in debt. He said: "I don’t know how" and added that they're the "only club in the world who has no money but could buy every player".

Bayern had only offered Lewandowski a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. Reports emerged that he was also unhappy with the salary offered.

There were claims that he had clashed with the Bavarian club's coach Nagelsmann over tactical choices.

