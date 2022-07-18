'They will miss Sterling, Jesus a lot': Sergio Aguero issues warning to Man City over Erling Haaland

Premier League champions Manchester City have one of the strongest squads in Europe and have further strengthened their roster by adding some big names once again this season. Norweigan striker Erling Haaland's arrival at the club has arguably been their best piece of business from the club so far this summer as he was one of the most sought-after forwards before his move to the Premier League club.

Haaland was on the radar of several top clubs across Europe but he decided to follow the footsteps of his father and join Man City where he will play under Pep Guardiola. His move to the City from Bundesliga club Borrusia Dortmund is certainly a huge step in his career and it will be a litmus test for him in one of the toughest football leagues in the world.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero recently opened up on Haaland's move to the club and said it will take him time to settle down in the Premier League and adapt to the demands of Guardiola. Expectations are high from Haaland, who has been a prolific goal-scorer so far in his career and has taken world football by a storm with his exploits.

Also Read: WATCH: AC Milan footballer Bakayoko held at gunpoint by Italian police, video goes viral

"Haaland will take time to adjust to England and Pep’s demands just like I did. Haaland's is a very important signing. I think his goalscoring ability is proven. His stats through the German league and in Europe confirms this," Aguero, who is Man City's all-time leading goal-scorer told Stake.

Aguero believes Haaland has the talent and skills required to shine in the Premier League but it will take him time to adapt his game as per the demands of the league and his coach Guardiola.

"Logically, he will have a period of adaptation to a league as strong as the Premier League but I think he will go through his own process and the results will be seen soon. I think that an elite player like him will know how to reconcile his style with that of Pep's teams. It may take a while, as it did in the beginning for me, but once he gets into gear everything will be simpler," Aguero added.

Also Read: Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United confirmed as club agrees deal with Ajax to sign Argentine defender

The Manchester City legend was also asked for his opinion on the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling from the club this summer. Both forwards were let go by City and have joined rival Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea respectively. Aguero warned City that they will miss the duo a lot despite having signed Haaland.

"Both players were important in the City scheme. I'm sure City will miss them a lot as they are great players. There will be a new make-up of the attack but this is a team with a great squad that will be ready for new challenges," said Aguero.