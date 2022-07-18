WATCH: AC Milan footballer Tiemoue Bakayoko held at gunpoint by Italian police, video goes viral

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was held at gunpoint by the Italian police and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Bakayoko, who is currently on loan to AC Milan from English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea, was searched by the Italian police in downtown Milan in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

In the video shared by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmer, the 27-year-old French star can be seen pinned against his car with an Italian police officer searching his pockets and placing the objects found on the top of his car. Meanwhile, two police officers can be seen standing pointing guns at the footballer's car.

Bakayoko, who was part of AC Milan's Serie A-winning squad last season, can be seen staying calm as the police officer searches him in suspicion. He cooperates with the officer before another male police officer heads to his colleague searching Bakayoko and appears to inform him about his identity.

The matter de-escalated soon after the Italian officers came to know about the footballer's identity with the Milan Police later releasing an official statement to confirm it was a case of mistaken identity and the AC Milan footballer was pinned by mistake.

The Milan Police HQ also informed that the incident happened on July 03 and that the AC Milan midfielder had to be stopped as a shooting incident had happened in the area in the previous hours and Bakayoko fitted the description shared of the suspects.

“The search, happened on 3 July, was due to gun shooting happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men on a guy fitting the description, one of the two was black and with green shirt. That’s why the gunpoint," Milan's Police HQ said in an official statement.

Bakayoko made 14 appearances for AC Milan last season after joining the Italian club on a two-year loan deal from Chelsea. However, the French midfielder has failed to impress in his time so far with the Rossoneri. He is expected to leave AC Milan this summer and get a permanent move away from Chelsea with the likes of Valencia and French club Marseille interested.