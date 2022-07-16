Cristiano Ronaldo likely to reject whopping $276 million per season offer from Saudi club - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club as he looks set to leave Manchester United this summer. Ronaldo has already informed United about his desire to leave the club this summer in search of a fresh challenge. His agent Jorge Mendes has been actively looking to conclude a transfer for the Portuguese superstar and has offered him to several top clubs across Europe but none of them have shown interest.

Mendes has reportedly held talks with the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona among others but no club has so far shown any concrete interest in signing Ronaldo from United this summer. Ronaldo had returned to United last summer and was the club's top-scorer in the Premier League with 18 goals despite their disastrous campaign.

He still has one year left on his current United contract but wants to play for a club competing in the Champions League to ensure he can spend the final few years of his career battling for more trophies. United failed to secure a spot in the Champions League last season as they finished sixth in the Premier League and will be playing in the Europa League next season.

As per CNN Portugal, Ronaldo has received an unbelievable offer from a Saudi club that is interested in securing his services for the next season. The club have bid 30 million euros to sign Ronaldo from United and have offered the Portuguese a staggering salary of around 275 million euros ($276m) per season.

If Ronaldo accepts their offer, he will become the highest-paid footballer in the world by a significant margin. Ronaldo currently earns less than 20 million pounds (approx USD 23 million) per season at United and will receive a massive salary hike if he decides to head to Saudi Arabia next season.

However, as per a report in ESPN, Ronaldo is likely to turn down the offer as he sees himself competing at the highest level in the final few years of his career. As per the report, Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League next season and wants to compete for major trophies.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or seems to be running out of options after expressing his desire to leave United. He has been linked with a move to several top clubs in Europe but none of them have shown any interest in securing his services. Meanwhile, United have maintained Ronaldo is not for sale this summer despite the Portuguese forward not having joined the team's ongoing pre-season tour.