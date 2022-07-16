Robert Lewandowski set to sign for FC Barcelona as Bayern Munich agree deal for Polish striker's transfer

Bayern Munich seem to have finally given up on their desire to keep Robert Lewandowski at the club as the Polish striker is all set to join FC Barcelona this summer after the two clubs reportedly agreed a deal for him. Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world at present and his arrival will significantly bolster Barcelona's attack next season.

Lewandowski had just one year remaining on his existing contract at Bayern Munich and had already made up his mind to not sign an extension. He had also reportedly informed the club about his wish to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer in search of a fresh challenge. The Polish striker had his heart set on a move to FC Barcelona.

As per a report in Sky Sports, FC Barcelona have agreed a deal worth 50 million euros (USD 54 million) to sign the Polish striker this summer. Bayern Munich were earlier holding out for a bigger fee for their star striker but the two clubs have now come to a compromise over a deal worth 50 million euros.

As per the report, Lewandowski is all set to fly to Spain on Saturday (July 16) for his medical at FC Barcelona before the Spanish club can officially announce the transfer. Bayern Munich had earlier rejected an offer of around 40 million euros from FC Barcelona for the striker stating that he was not for sale.

However, the German club has now decided to not stay in Lewandowski's way as he wishes to leave Germany this summer. Lewandowski had joined Bayern Munich from rivals Borrusia Dortmund in 2014 and went on to become one of the best strikers to have played for the club.

Lewandowski scored a staggering 344 goals in 374 appearances for Bayern and played an instrumental role in helping them dominate in Germany and Europe. Lewandowski was Bayern's top scorer when the club won the Champions League in 2020. He won 8 Bundesliga titles, one Champions League and 3 DFB Pokal trophies with Bayern.