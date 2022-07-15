Chelsea to not be make a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United hangs in the balance. When Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils, after his first stint with the premier club from 2003-09, the ardent Man United fans erupted in joy. Ronaldo also had a good season with the team in 2021/22, returning with 24 goals across all competitions -- the highest goal-scorer for United -- but the team's lacklustre run in the last EPL season resulted in them finishing sixth and missing out on Champions League football for 2022/23.

Thus, Ronaldo's future with the United remains a mystery for one and all ahead of the commencement of the EPL 2022/23 season. While the 37-year-old had earlier stated that he is eager to stay and take United to more glory, things have changed in recent times with the Portuguese captain reportedly not happy at the club and handed in a transfer request. Since then, reports have been flowing in that a lot of clubs -- including Man United's arch-rival Chelsea -- have been in talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

Nonetheless, according to a report by The Athletic, Chelsea is not going to make a bid for Ronaldo from Man United. The two-time Champions League winners were considered to be one of the leading clubs discussing a potential move with Ronaldo's agent -- following new co-owner Todd Boehly's talks with Mendes -- however, it seems Chelsea isn't interested in signing Ronaldo. After Romelu Lukaku's departure, they have roped in Raheem Stirling, hence, the Portuguese striker isn't a priority for them with an already star-studded attacking line-up at their disposal, comprising Kai Haverts, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Callum-Hudson Odoi.

Recently, a Saudi club made a mouth-watering offer to acquire Ronaldo's services -- with a transfer fee of £30 million and a whopping salary of £105 million every year. As per reports, the 37-year-old superstar footballer has turned down the offer, hence, there remains no clarity over Ronaldo's future. Will he remain at Man United or find a make a switch?

The picture will surely get much clear in the coming few weeks.