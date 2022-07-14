UNBELIEVABLE! Saudi club makes irresistible offer for Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

A lot has been said and written about Cristiano Ronaldo's possible exit from Manchester United. Commencing his second innings at the Red Devils last year, Ronaldo's presence also couldn't help United finish the last EPL season on a high, ending at the sixth spot, and missing out on Champions League football as well.

While Ronaldo had made it clear that he is not going anywhere and will continue to be at the premier club, things have changed in the past few weeks. Since his agent has reportedly held discussions with several top clubs, which includes Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, etc. (even though not much interest has been shown), a new twist has unfolded in Ronaldo's transfer saga.

As per reports, the Portuguese superstar has now received a mind-boggling offer from a club in Saudi Arabia. It has been reported by TVI and CNN Portugal, that the club has made a staggering and irresistible offer to rope in the Man United superstar with a transfer fee of £30 million and a salary of £105 million per year. Despite being 37, the Portuguese captain Ronaldo remains in huge demand across the footballing fraternity. He is one of the fittest athletes overall and bagged a total of 24 goals across competitions last season for the Red Devils.

The main reason for Ronaldo's willingness to reportedly leave the Old Trafford outfit is to continue chasing big titles at a club that can challenge for all major trophies. As United ended 6th in the Premier League last season, Ronaldo has even missed a chance of playing in the Champions League for 2022-23. Thus, he is reportedly keen to move on and join some other top club. However, the search is on.

Recently, ahead of Man United's friendly tie versus Liverpool in Bangkok, new manager Erik ten Hag had cleared the air regarding Ronaldo's future at the club. He had stated that the superstar hasn't mentioned anything about leaving the club to him. Hence, the drama regarding Ronaldo's future at the Red Devils is far from over.