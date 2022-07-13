Can Cristiano Ronaldo join Lionel Messi at PSG? Man Utd star's agent offer CR7 to French club - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer having already informed the club that he wants to spend the final few years of his career playing for a club competing in the Champions League. United cannot offer Ronaldo Champions League football next season as the club has been relegated to the Europa League after failing to finish top four in the English Premier League last season.

United endured a dismal campaign last season missing out on a top-four spot and getting knocked out of the Champions League from the Last 16. Ronaldo, who returned to United from Juventus last summer, has never played in the Europa League so far in his career.

Apart from his desire to play in the Champions League, Ronaldo is also reportedly upset with United's lack of ambition in the transfer market so far this summer. The superstar forward is thus looking for a move away from Old Trafford with his agent Jorge Mendes offering his services to several top clubs.

Also Read: 'Not for sale': Man United manager Erik ten Hag clears the air regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future

As per a report in ESPN, Ronaldo's agent Mendes recently discussed the possibility of the Portuguese star joining French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG0 this summer. Mendes met with PSG's sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss the move.

However, as per the report, PSG have rejected the chance to sign Ronaldo for various reasons. The club believe they do not have room for Ronaldo in the squad as they already have the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their star-studded attacking unit. PSG also reportedly believe they can't fit Ronaldo in their wage bill considering his staggering salary.

Also Read: Rapinha to Barcelona confirmed as club announces agreement with Leeds United for Brazilian's transfer

The prospect of witnessing two legends of the game - Ronaldo and Messi play together for a club can be a salivating prospect for football fans around the globe. But it seems the two legends are unlikely to don the same jersey anytime soon in the near future.

With Ronaldo already 37 and Messi also entering the wrong end of his 30s, fans might never get to witness two greats play together for the same club. While Messi had left his boyhood club FC Barcelona to join PSG last season, Ronaldo had made a dream comeback to United.