'Not for sale': Man United manager Erik ten Hag clears the air regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains a big talking point. While the 37-year-old superstar had made it clear that he is looking forward to winning titles with the Red Devils, a few months back, the situation changed and reports suggested that he is looking to shift base.

Amid all this, Man United manager Erik ten Hag has cleared the air regarding Ronaldo's future. In his first press conference in United's pre-season tour at Thailand, Erik said, "We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. I'm looking forward to working with him. He hasn't told me he wants to leave. I have read but what I say, Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want to have success together," the Manchester United manager stated.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Bend it like Beckham! David Beckham's son Romeo scores sublime free-kick for Inter Miami II

Reports regarding Ronaldo's possible exit from the Man United camp started doing the rounds when his agent Jorge Mendes spoke with several clubs -- such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich -- to offer them his service. Ronaldo has also missed training at Manchester United, citing 'personal reasons'. Regarding his absence from the pre-season camp, Erik made it clear that it is solely due to some personal issues.

Erik and CR7, however, haven't had a chat since reports of the latter wanting a move out of Old Trafford emerged out.

"I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and a real good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. Only what I can confirm is that we had a really good conversation together," the Dutch manager stated.

Currently, Man United are to play Liverpool in pre-season friendly match, that will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday (July 12).