WATCH: Bend it like Beckham! David Beckham's son Romeo scores sublime free-kick for Inter Miami II

England and Manchester United legend David Beckham was one of the best free-kick takers in world football during his playing days. Beckham was brilliant at set-pieces and scored some stunning goals for his club and country from a distance. It seems the genes run in the family as Beckham's son Romeo recently scored an excellent free-kick for Inter Miami II.

Following his father's footsteps, who is one of the best free-kick takers to have played the game, Romeo wowed fans with his brilliant effort for Inter Miami II in their clash against Orlando City B in MLS Next Pro – the third tier of American football system.

Beckham is the owner of Inter Miami football club which competes in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US. His son Romeo, who is trying to rise through the ranks, is currently playing for the club's junior side. The 19-year-old's journey to follow his father in becoming a professional footballer has already kicked off in the US.

Romeo scored a sublime free-kick in his side's 3-1 win over Orlando City B. The video of his free kick went viral on social media sparking comparisons with his father David.

Romeo Beckham scored his first goal of the season for @Intermiamicfii with a free kick.



It just sounds right



(via @MLSNEXTPRO)pic.twitter.com/o3POaVHAzS — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2022

It was Romeo's first goal for Inter Miami II and David was a proud father after his son's heroics in the game. The former Manchester United star took to Instagram to congratulate Romeo on his first goal for the club and wrote - "Well done mate so proud. First goal in a MIAMI shirt." Romeo responded by saying: "Love you dad, that was for you."

One of England's most popular footballers, Beckham had a successful career for club and country. He played 117 matches for England and scored 17 goals. He played for top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain during his career before retiring from the sport.