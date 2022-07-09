Lionel Messi threatens to leave PSG if French club signs Cristiano Ronaldo from Man Utd: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has already been linked with a potential move to several top clubs across Europe amid reports he has made up his mind to leave Manchester United this summer. Ronaldo has reportedly already expressed his desire to leave and told United that he wants to spend the last few years of his career at a club competing in the Champions League to add more trophies to his illustrious cabinet.

United won't be able to offer Ronaldo Champions League football the next season as the club finished sixth in the Premier League last season to miss out on a spot in Europe's premier competition. United will be part of the Europa League next season and Ronaldo, who has never played in the Europa League, wants to look for a fresh challenge at 37.

There are only a handful of clubs in the world who can afford to pay Ronaldo's astronomical wages with Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona among contenders to sign the unsettled Man Utd star. Ronaldo has already been linked with a move to all four clubs this summer, however, his arch-rivals Lionel Messi is reportedly ready to ensure his next club is not PSG.

Messi, who is currently playing for PSG, has reportedly told the club officials he would leave the club if they move for Ronaldo this summer. Messi had joined PSG from FC Barcelona last year and has not enjoyed the best of starts in Paris. PSG had been linked with a move for Ronaldo last year but the French club instead signed the Argentinean great from Barcelona.

Also Read: Don't think Premier League's top six would take Lionel Messi, says former Manchester City defender

As per a report in Spanish newspaper El Nacional, Messi has threatened PSG bosses that he would not stay at the club if Ronaldo was to be signed this summer. Messi and Ronaldo are regarded as two of the best footballers of all time and have enjoyed one of the greatest rivalries in football history.

Football fans around the globe would relish the prospect of watching Messi and Ronaldo play together for the same club but the Argentine superstar seems to have his own reasons to block any potential move for Ronaldo to PSG. Ronaldo has also been heavily linked with a move to United's Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Also Read: Can Ronaldo join FC Barcelona? Club president Joan Laporta responds to transfer speculations

The Portuguese star's agent Jorge Mendes has offered several top clubs a chance to sign Ronaldo and has held discussions with them. However, no club has made a formal bid to Man Utd for their top goal-scorer in the Premier League last season. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will leave United for a club that can challenge for the Champions League next season.