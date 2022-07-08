Don't think Premier League's top six would take Lionel Messi, says former Manchester City defender

A lot is being said and written about Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United in this Premier League. Thus, with Ronaldo almost certain to shift base from the Red Devils, many are also pinning their hopes on Lionel Messi to exit Paris Saint-Germain and possibly make an entry into the Premier League.

While a lot of Messi's ardent fans are eager to see him in the Premier League, former Manchester City defender Danny Mills doesn't think that such a move is practical in the current scenario. In this regard, he said on talkSport, "Would you take Lionel Messi? He's the greatest footballer I've ever seen, I didn't see [Johan] Cruyff live or [Diego] Maradona. Messi is the best footballer that I've ever seen. I know Ronaldo's numbers are a little better and he's more of a big-game player."

"In terms of being a footballer, Messi is the greatest, but would you take Messi in your team now? Probably not. "I don't think they [the Premier League's top six] would take him. Liverpool? No. Man City? No. Tottenham? No. I don't think they would," he added.

Last year when Messi had become a free agent, many reports had suggested that he had shown interest to join the Man City club, however, he eventuallyb went to PSG. In his maiden season for the French club, the 35-year-old only managed to score 11 goals in what was an under-par run for the Argentinan captain. Recent reports have claimed that PSG is keen on revamping their squad around superstar Kylian Mbappe and the club can release Neymar and Messi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Thus, Messi would hope to turn the tides and return to his usual best in his second season for PSG, if he remains a part of the club.