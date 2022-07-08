FIFA World Cup 2022: Stadiums to be alcohol-free for mega event in Qatar

All eyes are now on the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, to be held in Qatar later this year. Ahead of the mega event, which will be the first to be played in a Muslim country, Qatar's World Cup stadiums are set to be alcohol-free with beer sales outside arenas only allowed prior to and after the conclusion of some matches, a source with knowledge of plans for the football tournament revealed.

Thus, the alcohol ban can present a unique challenge for the organisers of the showpiece event as often fans can be seen enjoying their drinks sponsored by global brewing brands in such tournaments.

"At stadiums, the plans are still being finalised, but the current discussion is to allow fans to have beer upon arrival and when leaving stadium, but beer won't be served during the match or inside the stadium bowl," the source told Reuters.

Football's relationship with booze has long become a lot more tricky in recent times. For the unversed, in the lead up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Brazil had to lift a ban on alcohol at stadiums owing to pressure from governing body FIFA.

There were dark clouds hovering over the availability of alcohols at this year's competition ever since the Gulf Arab state won the hosting rights in 2010. Nonetheless, it is believed that the fans will be able to buy beer during restricted times in certain parts of the main FIFA fan zone in the Al Bidda park in Doha, the Qatari capital. "Unlike previous World Cup fan zones, beer won't be served all day long, but at restricted times," the source added.

A spokesperson for the organisers -- Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy -- has pointed out that together with FIFA they will reveal the plans regarding alcohol availability "in due course".

"Alcohol is already available in designated areas in Qatar, such as hotels and bars, and this will not change in 2022. With the aim of catering to visiting fans in 2022, alcohol will be available in additional designated areas during the tournament," the spokesperson said.

The upcoming 32-nation World Cup will be the first to be held at the end of the calendar year in November and December. France will enter the tournament as the defending champions, beating Croatia 4-2 in last edition's final.