Can Cristiano Ronaldo join FC Barcelona? Club president Joan Laporta responds to transfer speculations

Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Manchester United is all set to come to an abrupt end as the Portuguese superstar is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo reportedly wants to join a club competing in the Champions League next season and add to his illustrious trophy cabinet as he feels United are not yet in a position to challenge for trophies next season after enduring a horrible campaign last season.

Ronaldo is also reportedly not happy with United's transfer business so far in the ongoing summer window and wants the club to show more ambition amid rivals Manchester City and Liverpool strengthening their already strong squads. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is already looking for potential clubs who can sign the Portuguese ahead of the next season.

Mendes had reportedly met Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly recently where a potential move for Ronaldo was discussed. The Portuguese agent also met with high-profile officials at FC Barcelona to discuss the future of several players, including Ronaldo. Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ronaldo despite the Portuguese being a bonafide legend of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta was asked about the possibility of signing Ronaldo and his talks with Mendes about the Portuguese star in their recent meeting during the press conference to unveil the signing of midfielder Franck Kessie. Mendes said he would not want to speak much as Ronaldo is still a United player but it was interesting for him to know that the legendary forward is in the market this summer.

"I had dinner on Monday with Jorge Mendes and we talked about the market in general. Cristiano? I'm not going to talk about the players who came out of the meeting, but it's always interesting to know how some names are on the market," said Mendes at the presser.

"I'm not going to talk about players in one way or another, it could be misunderstood. It doesn't contribute anything to the interests of Barca. We have to respect the players who have contracts with other teams," he added.

Barcelona are also currently in talks with Manchester United over the transfer of Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong. While Laporta has constantly maintained De Jong is not for sale, several reports have claimed that Barcelona have already agreed a fee with United for the transfer of the talented midfielder and are willing to let him leave this summer.

