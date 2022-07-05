Premier League footballer faces two more rape allegations after being arrested on suspicion of rape

The English Premier League (EPL) has been marred with controversy yet again as a footballer, who is part of the English top flight has had two more rape charges levelled against him after being arrested on the suspicion of rape. The Premier League footballer has been further arrested after allegations of two incidents of rape against a different woman.

As per a report in The Guardian, the said player is a high-profile member of his current club and was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London on Monday on the suspicion of raping a woman last month. He was arrested from his home in North London and was released on bail after questioning.

He was further arrested on Tuesday (July 05) after two more allegations of rape were levelled against him by a different woman. As per the report, the two incidents happened in April 2021 and June 2021. In a statement, the London Metropolitan police said they are investigating the circumstances after two more allegations were levelled against him.

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody," the London Metropolitan police said in a statement.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s. He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," it added.

It's not the first time this year that a Premier League footballer has been arrested on allegations of rape. Earlier this year, Manchester United's young striker Mason Greenwood was arrested by the Manchester police after his girlfriend levelled allegations of sexual assault against him.

Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson had shared and videos and pictures of herself on Instagram where blood was seen dripping out of her injured lips. Greenwood's bail has been currently extended by the Greater Manchester Police as the investigation in the case is still in progress. Meanwhile, Greenwood has been suspended from all football by Manchester United till the result of his trial.