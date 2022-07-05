Will Neymar leave PSG this summer? New manager Christophe Galtier responds to speculations

Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is in doubt as the Brazil superstar is reportedly not happy with the club's treatment. Recently, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had criticised Neymar demanding more from the forward after a disappointing campaign for the club last season. His comments reportedly didn't go down well with Neymar, who started considering his future at the French club.

PSG reportedly too are ready to let go of Neymar if they receive a suitable offer for the Brazil star, who they signed in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million Euros making him the world's most expensive footballer. However, Neymar has since failed to live up to the expectations at PSG and has not yet managed to inspire them to their maiden Champions League title.

While reports have claimed both parties are keen on parting ways, PSG's newly-appointed manager Christophe Galtier insisted Neymar is very much in his plans ahead of the new season. Galtier was appointed as the new manager of PSG after the club parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Also Read: PSG name Christophe Galtier as new manager after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettinho was sacked following PSG's failure to go the distance in the Champions League despite the club having the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in their lin-up last season. Galtier has joined PSG from French rivals Lille and said he has clear plans for Neymar next season.

"Neymar is a world-class player, what coach wouldn't want him in his squad. We have to find a balance in the team. I have a very clear idea of what I want from him. I haven't met him yet but I want him to stay with us," said Galtier when asked about the speculations surrounding Neymar's future at the club.

Also Read: Ronaldo's agent meets Barcelona president amid rumours of him leaving Man Utd

Neymar has been linked with several top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United in case his future at PSG is not resolved in the near future. It remains to be seen if Galtier will manage to keep hold of Brazil forward or will he push for a move away from the club.